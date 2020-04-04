What to expect when you’re expecting, during a pandemic

(WKOW) -- Pregnant women can only have one support person in the delivery room at Aurora Sinai Medical Center.

It's an added layer of stress, during an already stressful situation.

"There's so much anxiety around birth anyway, especially if this is your first time, and this is just magnified right now," Dr. Jason Foil, Medical Director for Inpatient OBGYN Services at Aurora Women's Pavillion, told WISN 12 News.

According to Dr. Foil, right now there's no evidence to support that a pregnant woman can pass COVID-19 along to her baby. However, the hospital is still taking precautions.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

"A pregnant woman is not at increased risk of getting the virus compared to a healthy adult, so that's good," Dr. Foil said.

"However, your body changes during pregnancy. So we do know that if you do get a respiratory virus or respiratory illness at any time, it's going to hit you hard."

Experts recommend pregnant women follow the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when it comes to COVID-19 which are frequent hand-washing, avoid touching your face and practice social distancing.