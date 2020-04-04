The Diocese of La Crosse set to live stream masses during Holy Week

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Bishop Callahan of the Diocese of La Crosse will live stream Holy Week Masses from the Cathedral.

The following Masses for Holy Week will be live-streamed from the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman in La Crosse.

Passion (Palm) Sunday, April 5, at 9:30 a.m.

Mass of the Lord’s Supper Thursday, April 9, at 5:00 p.m.

Good Friday: Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, April 10, at 12:00 Noon

Easter Vigil Saturday, April 11, at 7:00 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 12, at 9:30 a.m.

Many parishes of the Diocese of La Crosse will also be live streaming Holy Week liturgies. For a complete list visit diolc.org/parishes.

“This year, the priests of our diocese will celebrate the Mass without their congregations, and the faithful will be praying in their homes,” said Bishop Callahan. “It’s the ‘domestic church’ where we gather as a family and offer our prayers together while we are apart.”

Live and prerecorded Sunday Mass is available via diolc.org.