Second arrest made in connection with double murder of UW doctor and her husband

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison Police have made a second arrest in the murders of Dr. Beth Potter and her husband, Robin Carre.

Late Friday night, police arrested Ali'jah J. Larrue, 18, and booked him into the Dane County Jail.

Police said Larrue has been charged with two counts of Party to a Crime for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

On Friday, police announced they had arrested Khari Sanford, 18. He is charged with two counts of Party to a Crime for First Degree Intentional Homicide.

Police say Sanford and Larrue shot the couple.

"While this remains a very active police investigation, UWPD investigators believe the two primary suspects in this murder investigation are in custody," UWPD spokesperson Marc Lovicott in a press release. "As we’ve previously stated, we believe this senseless and tragic act was targeted towards the couple and was not random."

On Tuesday, a jogger found Potter and Carre near the entrance to the UW Arboretum, according to UW Police.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the husband and wife were the victims of homicidal violence.