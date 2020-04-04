Pleasant weekend, active weather week ahead

A seasonal and quiet rest of the weekend is in store before an active weather week approaches. We're monitoring more precipitation to start out the workweek, and closing out the week with a quick 'cold snap' (if you consider 40s cold...).

Temperatures are slowly working to warm up after last night's cold front that moved through. With mostly clear skies in the forecast tonight we should make it into the mid-20s with calm winds. A mild day on the way for Sunday with highs in the mid-50s and plenty of sunny skies. There is a small chance for scattered rain showers to develop overnight Sunday and last until mid-morning Monday.

Temperatures will stay on a warming trend until Tuesday, topping off in the low 60s in many locations. A rainy day expected for Tuesday with the possibility of some rumbles of thunder in between showers. Temps will back off to the low to mid 50s by Wednesday with another round of rainn possible beginning in the evening, possibly changing into a little bit of snow by daybreak Thursday. Thursday and Friday will have us stuck in the low to mid 40s with partly cloudy skies, but we should warm to the upper 40s by Saturday.

Have a good weekend & stay healthy. -Meteorologist Liz Szewczyk, April 4, 2020 at 3:45 PM

On this day in weather history: 1990 - A deep low pressure system in northern New York State brought heavy snow to parts of western and central New York during the day. The snowfall total of 5.8 inches at Buffalo was a record for the date, and 9.5 inches was reported at Rochester. Snowfall totals ranged up to 11 inches at Warsaw. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)