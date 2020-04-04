High school seniors honored with “Friday Night Lights”

High school students and athletes, had their school years and seasons cut short due to COVID-19, but Friday night they were honored.

Schools across the area flipped on their football stadium's lights Friday night in a showing of appreciation for the athletes and students.

"Oh I know it's great, because I know the community is behind us," said Sara Hopper, a cross country athlete and junior at SPASH. "They understand that something like this is a huge deal, so i'm glad they are supporting us and all the seniors and other athletes."

The "Friday Night Lights" idea originated in Stevens Point.

Drew Nelson the Head Coach of Pacelli football, initially contacted Mike Wiza the Mayor of Stevens Point about the possibility of doing it, to which he quickly agreed.

However the idea didn't stop there.

Once word go out about what was going on, the idea quickly made it's way to other schools across the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

"You know it's inspiring as all heck," said Wiza."Because we can still come together and it's just kind of a show of solidarity that really all of us are in this together.

"To see all the lights and the community support, I know these athletes have to be pretty proud."

Residents were also encouraged to participate by turning on their front porch lights for the students as well.