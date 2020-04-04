Governor Tony Evers releases a statement in response to Special Session

(WAOW) -- The Special Session happened late Saturday but adjourned shortly after.

Saturday evening, Governor Tony Evers released a statement in response to the Legislature not taking action during the special session.

“Republicans in the Legislature are playing politics with public safety and ignoring the urgency of this public health crisis. It’s wrong. No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. Being a good leader means listening to the experts, being willing to adjust our course based on the science, and making the tough decisions necessary to protect the people of our state.

Going on to say, “this, however, is an easy decision. It's time for every Republican legislator to do their jobs and take a vote on this commonsense proposal to extend the election date so everyone can vote safely from home. I urge every Wisconsinite to contact their legislators and demand a vote.”

Without action from state lawmakers on Governor Evers proposal, the election is still scheduled for Tuesday.