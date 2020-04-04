Getting Answers: Price gouging in Wisconsin

Courtesy: WKOW

Madison (WKOW) - You may have noticed some things are more expensive since the pandemic began.

This has many people concerned about price gouging -- or businesses charging an unfair price for products.

However, state consumer officials say there is a reason in most cases why prices are what they are.

Lara Sutherlin, Trade and Consumer Protection Administrator with DATCP, says they've received hundreds of complaints in the past three weeks and have multiple ongoing investigations that she can't comment on.

She said that the price gouging law they're working under is still new and this is the first time it's gone into place so most businesses have just needed clarification.

Stores are raising prices because it's getting more expensive for them to buy them in the first place.

"Prices are going to go up and it's frustrating and we understand it," Sutherlin said. "It's probably not price gouging because under the law sellers are entitled to pass on those increased costs to their customers."

She says the worst offenders of price gouging have been people buying things in bulk and selling them at a large mark-up online.

She says that if you are at all concerned about price gouging at your go-to store, you should file a report with DATCP.

But if you're not sure they have a frequently asked questions page online.