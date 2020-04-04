Fishing considered a safe COVID-19 activity

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Through the coronavirus pandemic it's hard to find things to do inside and out especially when the weather is nice.

On a nice day like Sunday, you may have noticed more people out fishing. An activity the President of the Natural Resources Board says is safe but he's asking you to be mindful of others that may be around you.

"We don't want to stop fishing it's an outlet for people in these times and we believe it's a safe thing to do but be smart about it and so keep your distance safer at home and we hope that people don't travel long distances but fishing is open," said Dr. Prehn.

If you do choose to go fishing officials are asking you to still practice social distancing.