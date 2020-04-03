Wisconsin health official says COVID-19 curve is flattening

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Wisconsin's chief medical officer for communicable diseases says that data on coronavirus infections continues to show that the state is "flattening the curve."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard first said on Monday that there were positive signs with the slowing increase in COVID-19 cases, a message he repeated again Thursday and Friday. He says, "We are flattening the curve."

Westergaard calls it a "glimmer of hope that what we're doing is making a big difference." As of Friday, there were more than 1,900 confirmed cases in the state and 37 deaths.