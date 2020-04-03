Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CDT

Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT…
* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three
inches.
* WHERE…Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the
Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until midnight CDT tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road
conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&