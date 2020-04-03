Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 12:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to three

inches.

* WHERE…Ashland, Iron and Price Counties. This includes the

Tribal Lands of the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until midnight CDT tonight.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 511. Road

conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&