Target joins Kroger, limits shoppers starting this weekend

(WAOW) - Home Goods and Grocery retailer Target is going to begin limiting the number of shoppers that can be in their stores in an effort to limit spread and exposure of COVID-19.

This, after Menards stores announced Thursday they would begin prohibiting children under 16 and pets for the same reason.

Target says they will be addressing COVID-19 with a multi-step approach. Beginning Saturday, April 4th, Target stores will monitor the total number of people in their building based on the store's square footage.

If metering is necessary, they will require guests to wait outside the store. Other team members would meet with guests inside the store to help shop and move things along.

Target will also start implementing the use of disposable face masks and gloves, as well as gowns in certain parts.

