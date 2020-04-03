State parks give communities an outlet amid pandemic

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW)-- Wisconsin state parks provide a chance to temporarily escape the anxiety caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin DNR has suspended all state park entrance and boat launch fees during the pandemic, giving equal access to all Wisconsinites.

"There are great benefits, both physical and mental, to being outdoors. Under the 'Safer at Home' order, outdoor activity is recognized as an essential activity," said Sarah Hoye, Communications Director for the Wisconsin DNR.

DNR officials said enjoying the outdoors can help relax during troubling times.

"By visiting state parks, trails, and forests, it's a natural outlet for you to relax and think about other things other than COVID-19," said Hoye.

The Wisconsin DNR asks community members to only visit parks in your area, maintain social distancing, and not congregate in groups of more than ten.