Rib Mountain pizzeria offers “Make Your Own Pizza Kit”

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW)- Glass Nickel Pizza is bringing you new ways to keep you and your family entertained.

Even if your family can't go out for pizza night, pizza night can come to you.

Glass Nickel Pizza is now offering "Make Your Own Glass Nickel Pizza Kit"."

It has everything you need to bake a pie, including instructions.

"We were looking to roll this out as an idea in the summer but given the current situation with everyone being at home right now this would be a good time to roll this out for people " said Don Calhoum the co-owner.

The new pizzeria just opened two weeks before the governor's "Safer at Home" order.

If you want to place an order, they ask that you call ahead.

Their number is 715-203-4550.