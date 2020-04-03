Rain will clear away just in time for the weekend

A rather strong cold front will sweep through late Friday. It should produce a period of steadier rain in the late afternoon and evening with a few tenths of an inch possible. It may mix with a bit of sleet or snow before ending toward midnight. After having mild highs in the 50s Friday, it will be a shock later Friday night behind the cold front. Temperatures will tumble to the mid to upper 20s by daybreak Saturday. Winds will become northwest 10-15 mph for Friday night.

High pressure and dry air pushing in will bring plenty of sunshine Saturday. It will be a touch on the cool side with highs in the upper 40s. Brisk northwest winds of 10-15 mph should taper down to 5 mph later in the afternoon. Saturday night will be clear and frosty with lows around the mid 20s. Sunday looks great with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

A weak front will move through later Sunday night into Monday morning and may generate a few scattered rain showers. The rest of Monday will be variably cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday should be even warmer as mild air flows in ahead of a strong cold front. Highs should reach the low 60s. If we would happen to get a few hours of sunshine, it might even make it higher than that. We'll see. In any case there is a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday afternoon and night as that stronger cold front pushes through.

Wednesday looks partly sunny, breezy, and cooler with highs around 49 degrees. Right now the weather appears to stay quiet for next Thursday and Friday with some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s Thursday and lower 50s Friday.

There are signs that the pattern will turn a bit active again for the weekend of April 11th and 12th with possible showers. Stay tuned!

Enjoy the rest of your Friday! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:15 p.m., 3-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1955 - Record snows fell in north central Wyoming and south central Montana. Billings MT received a storm total of 42.3 inches, and on the 4th reported a record snow depth of 35 inches. Sheridan WY established a 24 hour snowfall record of 26.7 inches. (2nd-4th) (The Weather Channel)

1974 - A "Super-Outbreak" of tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and the eastern U.S. Severe weather erupted early in the afternoon and continued through the next day. Severe thunderstorms spawned 148 tornadoes from Alabama to Michigan, most of which occurred between 1 PM (CST) on the 3rd and 1 AM on the 4th. The tornadoes killed 315 persons, injured 5300 others, and caused 600 million dollars damage. Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio were especially hard hit in the tornado outbreak. One tornado destroyed half of the town of Xenia OH killing 34 persons. Another tornado, near the town of Stamping Ground KY, produced a path of destruction a record five miles in width. A tornado raced through Guin AL at a speed of 75 mph. Two powerful tornadoes roared across northern Alabama during the early evening hours, killing fifty persons and injuring 500 others. Some rescue vehicles responding to the first tornado were