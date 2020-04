AP Sports Writer -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is spending much of his time during the coronavirus-imposed hiatus working out.

The reigning NBA MVP isn't shooting many baskets because practice facilities are closed. Antetokounmpo says he doesn't have a hoop at home and is trying to stay sharp by doing exercises that don't involve shooting baskets.

Other NBA players face similar dilemmas as they try to work out from home during the pandemic.