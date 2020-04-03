One person hospitalized after being hit by train in Stevens Point

Stevens Point (WAOW) -- A pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital after they were hit by a train in Stevens Point Friday morning, according to a press release from the Stevens Point Police Department.

According to police, they responded at 10:24 a.m. to a collision between a bicyclist and a westbound train at the railroad crossing on Water Street, just south of Park Street.

The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to the Stevens Point Airport, where they were then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital, the release said.

The accident remains under investigation.