NTC donates supplies to local healthcare partners

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Northcentral Technical College donated personal protective equipment to local healthcare partner organizations this week.

This is in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from NTC.

The school donated more than $5,000 in PPE to seven local partner organizations.

NTC’s School of Health Sciences gathered the donated equipment from several of its programs including: agricultural science, dental hygiene, EMS, medical assistant, medical laboratory technician, nursing, radiography and surgical technology program supplies.

The technical college donated isolation gowns, masks and gloves.

“We need to do everything we can to assist our community in this time of need. Part of that responsibility is ensuring our frontline healthcare and public safety workers have the appropriate PPE to protect themselves and those in their care,” said Marlene Roberts, Dean, NTC School of Health Sciences. “We have donated all the PPE we can to help our clinical partners and we will continue to find ways to support our community.”

Additionally, last week, NTC announced it would offer extended Wi-Fi capabilities in the parking lots of all NTC campus locations