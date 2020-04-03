How summer event cancellations in Wausau will impact the local economy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau Events recently announced cancellations of events through July, which includes the popular Balloon and Rib Festival.

Events have been canceled due to growing concerns of COVID-19.

During the summer especially, Wausau becomes a hub for people locally, from surrounding communities, and from out of state.

"Unfortunately Wausau’s big weekend is not going to be a big weekend this year," Wausau Events Board President Pete Valiska said. "It’s everything from summer kickoff, the Fathers Day car show, 11 Concerts on the Square downtown on the 400 block, to Balloon and Rib Fest and to Blues Fest. As well as Market Place Thursdays.”

Right now, August events could potentially be cancelled as well. Wausau Events has to plan at least 90 days out to ensure that everything is organized and financially put together.

"To not plan 90 days out we can end up with a lot of expense as we get closer to the event, and if the event cannot go on we do not have dollars that we can pull from to pay for that," Valiska stated. "So we end up with a loss.”

Local businesses and hotels won't see the influx in funds as well.

Another finacially lucrative event to the local economy that's in question at the moment is the Hmong Wausau Festival, which is the largest Asian-American event in central Wisconsin according Hmong Wausau Festival Chair Yee Leng Xiong.

Leng Xiong said while he's unsure if the late-July event will be canceled at this time, the decision will be based around public safety and the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It attracts well over 9,000 people from all across the country. Some are even from outside of the country that come to central Wisconsin,” Lee Xiong said.

The event accounts for 53 percent of revenue going into the Hmong American Center.

"In 2017 we generated a total of $1.03M in economic development," Xiong added. "2018 was $1.7M and I believe in 2019 It was $2.6M.”

Canceled events may equal a loss in revenue this year, however Wausau Events hopes to implement elements from the canceled events into events that are still scheduled to take place later this year.

"We’ll just come back bigger and stronger in 2021," Valiska added.