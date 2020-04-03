WATCH LIVE AT 1:30: Governor Evers calls for special session on election, gives COVID-19 update

<iframe id="ls_embed_1585938361" src="https://livestream.com/accounts/27570432/events/8306900/player?width=640&height=360&enableInfoAndActivity=true&autoPlay=true&mute=false" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen> </iframe>

(WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is calling for a special session on the upcoming election. Evers is asking the Legislature to meet in special session on Sat., April 4, 2020 at 4 p.m.

“Your efforts to maintain social distancing, the sacrifices you have made when it has come to your jobs, your schooling, and your day-to-day activities are what we need to flatten the curve to protect the people of our state. It’s also what we need to do to support our healthcare workers who are making heroic efforts to test, treat, and prevent this virus. At the same time, we also have to be patient with ourselves and each other because we’re all doing this for the very first time,” Gov. Evers said in a video to Wisconsinites.

Stay with News 9 for the very latest.