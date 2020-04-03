Country Fest in Cadott delayed by nearly 2 months

Cadott (WQOW) - COVID-19 is now impacting big events scheduled for the summer here in the Chippewa Valley.

On Friday morning, Country Fest officials announced the music festival will not take place June 25-27 as previously scheduled. Instead, it will take place August 13-15.

"We know many of you were looking forward to our annual June festival dates, having already made your travel arrangements and plans with friends. However, this is an unprecedented situation that we do not take lightly. The health and safety of our fans and community is and always will be our number one priority," Fest officials said in a statement.

All three headliners - Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley and Kane Brown will still perform in August. The rest of the lineup is being worked on now.

Country Fest officials say it would have been easier to postpone Fest until 2021 but they are taking into consideration the economic impact.

So what if you already bought tickets? You have a couple of options. You can automatically roll over your tickets to the August date or transfer your tickets to Country Fest in June 2021. If you cannot attend in August of this year or June 2021 you can get a refund.