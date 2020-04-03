CDC recommends general public wears cloth face covering

(WAOW) -- On Friday President Trump announced a new CDC guideline aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The CDC is now recommending everyone wears a cloth face covering when out in public.

"It's more not to protect you from getting infected, but to protect a person from getting infected from you," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

But officials said wearing a face covering shouldn't be used in place of other guidelines like social distancing, and should be looked at as an additional precaution.

Further, experts said they don't want the general public to now start wearing medical masks. Medical grade masks should be saved for health care workers.

The general public should make face coverings with something like a bandanna or scarf.