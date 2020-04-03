A bit damp today, then nice for the weekend

Today:Cloudy and mild with a few scattered showers or sprinkles, becoming more steady toward evening.

High: 55 Wind: SE 5-10, becoming South

Tonight: Light rain through around midnight, then breezy and cooler. (a few snow showers might briefly mix with the rain before ending)

Low: 27 Wind: NW 10-15

Saturday:Breezy in the morning, otherwise becoming sunny and seasonal.

High: 49 Wind: NW 10-15

Clouds and damp weather will be in the area today then it looks like a nice weekend ahead. The next chance of active weather will be early next week.

Skies will be rather grey for most of today and there will be some precipitation, however, it will not be very heavy for most of the day. Some scattered light showers or sprinkles will be in the air at times until around mid-afternoon. Around late afternoon and early evening is when a more steady light rain will develop. Even with the cloudy skies, high temps will reach the 50s. So it will be a mild day with southeast to south winds at 5 to 10 mph.

The cold front producing the rain will clear through the area shortly after midnight. Right before the rain comes to and end, it might briefly change to snow but there should not be any accumulation. A breezy northwest wind will develop and temps will drop into the 20s by daybreak Saturday.

It will be a little frosty early Saturday and a little breezy but the day will turn out nice. We shold have plenty of sunshine and highs temps in the upper 40s by afternoon. Sunday will be nice as well. Again it will be frosty in the morning, then sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop and the mercury should climb into the mid 50s.

Early next week a couple weak low pressure system will move through the Midwest. These will bring more clouds on Monday and Tuesday as well as a chance of rain. There is a chance of scattered showers on Monday and perhaps some thundershowers by later Tuesday. Temps will be mild on Monday and Tuesday, perhaps reaching the 60s in a few spots on Tuesday, then it will cool down for mid to late next week.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 3-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 1974 - A "Super-Outbreak" of tornadoes ravaged the Midwest and the eastern U.S. Severe weather erupted early in the afternoon and continued through the next day. Severe thunderstorms spawned 148 tornadoes from Alabama to Michigan, most of which occurred between 1 PM (CST) on the 3rd and 1 AM on the 4th. The tornadoes killed 315 persons, injured 5300 others, and caused 600 million dollars damage. Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio were especially hard hit in the tornado outbreak. One tornado destroyed half of the town of Xenia OH killing 34 persons. Another tornado, near the town of Stamping Ground KY, produced a path of destruction a record five miles in width. A tornado raced through Guin AL at a speed of 75 mph. Two powerful tornadoes roared across northern Alabama during the early evening hours, killing fifty persons and injuring 500 others.