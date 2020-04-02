Wisconsin Natural Resources Board discusses statewide migratory bird hunting season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Natural Resources Board met virtually to establish updated changes to the migratory bird hunt across the Badger State.

Dr. Frederick Prehn, Natural Resources Board President, said this year there will be two split zones in the state for migratory bird hunting.

On September, the north zone will open, and October 3rd will see the opening of the south zone or Mississippi Flyzone.

The splits are in place because of temperatures during the season and to make sure seasons aren't shortened.

"People love eating mallards. They’re the sought after duck," Dr. Prehn said. "So therefore it’s always been one for years, but this year since the population has gone up, we’re going to allow hunters to take two hand mallards out of their six total bag for the day.”

The north zone will run for 60 straight days. The south zone will run for a week, stop for a week, then resume for 60 days allowed by the federal government.