Wausau PD addresses concerns over people and non-essential businesses violating “Safer At Home”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) --As the weather begins to warm up, there of course is the temptation to get back to your normal life. However, the Wausau Police Departmant is working to ensure residents and business owners are abiding by Governor Tony Evers' "Safer At Home" order.

"It has been a bit of an adjustment for us,” Wausau Police Department Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said. "It’s really incumbent of all of us to cooperate with this order. It really takes all of us working together.”

The police department and News 9 have received some complaints from residents about concerns related to some non-essential businesses still operating, and some gatherings at homes with more than 10 people.

"We’re being really responsive to concerns that are being brought to the police department," Capt. Baeten said. "For example, if a citizen has a concern about a business being open we will certainly go and make contact with that business. We have fielded I want to say potentially just a couple of complaints similar to that. We can respond out to those locations and investigate if that truly is happening.”

Violators could face potential jail time or a $500 fine. However, Capt. Baeten said making contact with potential violators is currently being utilized as an opportunity to teach.

"We’ve had some good opportunities and good conversations to educate individuals, and or business owners about what that safer at home order means and why it’s important to comply with that order.”

So far, Wausau PD has not had to give out any citations and they're simply asking that we all do our part to keep each other safe.

If you're concerned about large gatherings or businesses operating when they shouldn't, you're encouraged to call your local health department first. The health department will then coordinate with your local authorities to come up with a plan of action.