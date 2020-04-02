Waste department workers taking precaution during COVID-19 pandemic

RINGLE (WAOW)- Sanitation crews deal with household waste on a daily basis.

However, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marathon County Solid Waste department says the virus doesn't have too much of an impact on their normal precautions.

"Our goal is to protect the environment and human health so we plan on staying open through all of this," said John Peralta the Environment and Safety Specialist.

However there is no harm in being extra careful.

"The biggest chance of infection is in contact with costumers. One of the things is we installed plexi glass in our office," Peralta said.

The department is also only allowing consumers to come in by appointment.

When it comes to what you can throw away during the pandemic, Peralta said residents are still allowed to put anything in the trash, including medical waste.

When his team does come across medical waste, they put it in a section of the landfill that is higher than the other dumping grounds and put a GPS on it's location.

If you need to drop something off the department suggests you call them first and let them know what items you want to drop off.