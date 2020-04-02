Tips on avoiding aches and pains while working from home

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- As we adjust to this new norm of most people working from home, you may experience some back or neck pain depending on where your office is set up.

When working from home as many are doing now, you may be tempted to sit on the couch or a comfy chair but experts say that's not the best idea.

They say what you should have when working from home is an ergonomic workspace, which means, good posture, your monitors are at eye level and your keyboard lined up with your arms and elbows.

The goal is to make work more comfortable but also to improve productivity.

"We see a lot of people who are doing work from their couches and that's the first big no-no, you want to make sure your feet are flat on the floor you want to make sure that your legs and your arms are parallel with the floor you also want to make sure that your shoulders are back and your head is level," said Kevin Ritzenthaler a Chiropractor for Innovative Health.

He also says during stressful times like these it's best to keep your workspace in a separate room and out of the way of everyday life.

