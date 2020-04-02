River Flood Warning until SUN 7:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Adams County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.

* At 5:10 AM Thursday the flow was 30343 cfs.

* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river flow will continue to decrease, dropping below

flood stage by Saturday.

* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z

and HH downstream of the dam.