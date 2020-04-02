Rain for Friday, again in extended outlook

We certainly had a balmy Thursday in our area with highs well into the 50s. It will stay mild into Friday but some rain will likely sneak in as well. Thursday night looks mainly dry but there is a slight chance of a light shower late as a strong cold front in western Minnesota gets a little closer. Lows should hold up close to 40 degrees with southeast winds around 10 mph. Highs on Friday should climb to the mid 50s with scattered showers likely. The rain will likely get more widespread and somewhat heavier by late afternoon. Rain totals by the time it ends around midnight Friday night should generally be around one-third of an inch or so. Winds on Friday will be from the southeast at 10-15 mph becoming northwest in the evening.

Enough cold air could punch into Minnesota by the way Friday to cause a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. As such they have Winter Weather Advisories issued out there. Otherwise dry and cooler air will surge into Wisconsin by Saturday morning causing a clearing trend. Lows should be in the upper 20s Saturday morning with highs from the mid 40s north to low 50s south. We will have to fight gusty northwest winds of 10-20 mph Saturday morning then they should gradually decrease.

Sunday looks nice with partly cloudy skies and highs around 56 degrees. A disturbance moving through Sunday night will bring a 30% chance of a few rain showers.

Isolated showers are still possible Monday but a few peeks of sunshine are also possible. Highs could reach all the way to the upper 50s to near 60.

It will be even warmer Tuesday with highs mostly in the lower 60s. There is a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially later in the day, as the next strong cold front approaches.

Behind that front it should be partly sunny and blustery Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. There is a small chance of flurries and sprinkles Wednesday evening.

At this point next Thursday is shaping up dry with highs around 50 degrees. Some more rain could move in after that.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 2-April 2020

On this date in weather history:

1975 - The biggest snowstorm of record for so late in the season paralyzed Chicago, IL. Up to 20 inches of snow fell in extreme northeastern Illinois, and 10.9 inches of snow closed Chicago's O'Hare Airport. (The Weather Channel)

1982 - Severe thunderstorms spawned fifty-six tornadoes in the central U.S., including seventeen in the Red iver Region of Texas and Oklahoma. The tornadoes claimed thirty lives, and injured 383 other persons. A violent tornado near Messer OK left only the carpet tack strips on the slab of a house it destroyed, and carried a motel sign thirty miles. (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data)