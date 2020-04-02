Odds of getting some warm weather this April?

By April most of us in Wisconsin are ready for some warm days. After all we are coming off our typical 4 to 5 month cold winter weather. Highs in the 60s feel nice, but some 70s probably would make us even happier. So how often do we hit 70 degrees or warmer in April?

Let's examine how many "warm" days we have racked up in the past five Aprils in Wausau.

2019: warmest day 78 degrees (only 1 day of 70 degrees or warmer)

2018: warmest day 76 degrees (2 days of 70 degrees or warmer)

2017: warmest day 74 degrees (2 days of 70 degrees or warmer)

2016: warmest day 82 degrees (5 days of 70 degrees or warmer)

2015: warmest day 75 degrees (4 days of 70 degrees or warmer)

So just based off of recent Aprils, we have a good chance of hitting 70 degrees at least once, and probably several times this April!

Now let's check the Climate Prediction Center's monthly outlook. They too add some encouragement for some warm days this April. They are projecting above normal temperatures from Wisconsin south and east across the nation.

They do suggest a large pocket of cooler than normal weather in the northwest part of the nation. I hope that doesn't shift this way by some quirk.

By the way precipitation looks to run in the normal to perhaps slightly above normal category in Wisconsin. Our normal rainfall in much of the state is just over 3 inches in April.

I hope you have a safe and enjoyable April, despite the tough circumstances the whole world is going through with COVID-19!