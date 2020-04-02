Mild today, showers tomorrow

Today: Mild with partly cloudy skies during the morning, then more clouds developing through the afternoon.

High: 55 Wind: SE around 10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a small chance of showers late.

Low: 40 Wind: SE 5-10

Friday:Cloudy and mild with scattered showers, becoming heavier in the evening.

High: 54 Wind: SE 10-15

Warmer than normal conditions have developed and it looks like these temps will stick around for a while. In addition, it looks dry for the weekend so it will be a good opportunity to get outside.

We will start out with some partial sun this morning then more clouds will develop through the afternoon. Even though there will be more clouds in the sky eventually, high temps should be warmer than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid 50s. Winds will develop out of the SE around 10 mph.

The cold front we have been mentioning all week, will finally start to reach the western part of our area tonight bringing a chance of light showers. This front will continue moving into the state on Friday and increase the rain chance. Showers will likely be more scattered and light during the day, then become more widespread and a little heavier during the evening. Rain amounts could be up to a quarter inch in spots. Before the front makes its move through the area, high temps on Friday should once again be in the low to mid 50s. As the rain comes to an end after midnight Friday night, it might briefly change to snow, but there should not be much accumulation.

Temps will be a little chilly in the morning on Saturday, then skies will become sunny and high temps should reach 50 during the afternoon. Sunday should be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

A couple waves of low pressure will move through the Northcentral part of the country on Monday and Tuesday of next week and will bring a chance of showers to our area. Temps might be mild enough for a couple of thundershowers as well. Highs should be in the mid to upper 50s on Monday and climb up to around 60 on Tuesday. After Tuesday we could experience some cooler-than-normal temps once again.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 2-April-2020

On this date in weather history: 2006 - Tornadoes and hail as big as softballs ripped through eight Midwestern states, killing at least 27 people, injuring scores and destroying hundreds of homes. In Tennessee, tornadoes killed 23 people, including an infant and a family of four. Severe thunderstorms, many producing tornadoes, also struck parts of Iowa, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, Illinois and Indiana. Strong wind was blamed or at least three deaths in Missouri. The weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Okla., said it had preliminary reports of 63 tornadoes. The worst damage occurred throughout the Tennessee Valley.