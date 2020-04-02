Man arrested after leading police on high speed chase, tossing narcotics out of his vehicle

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Milwaukee man is in the Wood County Jail after allegedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies in a high speed chase Tuesday evening.

Brandon Wade Alexander Urquhart, 32 was pulled over by Marshfield police shortly before 7:30 p.m. and sped away as officers approached his vehicle.

During the chase, Marshfield police say Urquhart threw narcotics out the window of his vehicle as he got on to eastbound State Highway 10.

The chase at times reached speeds in excess of 120 miles an hour. He drove into oncoming traffic on highway 10 in Portage County near the Wisconsin River, police said.

The chase ended when Urquhart's vehicle became disabled due to damage on the left-front tire from stop sticks.

Officers recovered crystal methamphetamine and crack cocaine near the spot of the original traffic stop, they said. A search warrant executed at a house Urquhart occasionally resides at lead to the discovery of additional crystal meth, according to police.

The total quantities seized included 27.7 grams of crack cocaine, 125.6 grams of methamphetamine, and .5 grams of heroin which combined has a street value of $20,000, police said.

He is being held on a $100,000 dollar bond, on felony charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of heroin, delivery of methamphetamine as well as fleeing an officer and recklessly endangering safety.