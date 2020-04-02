Local graduate, cellist, shares her music from a distance

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A D.C. Everest and University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) graduate is sharing her music in a time of need.

Emilie Thiele graduated from UWSP in 2017. Since then, she's moved to Texas and became a cellist and teacher.

She joined other social distancing musicians to share music in this video.

"People are being inspired in ways that we haven't been inspired in years," said Thiele. "I think you will see a lot of creative content come out of this quarantine."

Her mother said, "with a little creativity, life can go on. "

The video was created by Tony Rogers, Artistic Director of the Austin Cello Choir.