Health experts advise against bringing loved ones home from nursing homes

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Putting your loved ones in advanced care can be a tough decision, but not being able to see them during this pandemic can be even more difficult.

The thought of bringing a loved one home during this pandemic may seem like a good idea, however health officials advise against it.

North Central Health Care, which oversees Mount View Care and Pinecrest Nursing Home, says they, "strongly discourage" residents from leaving their facilities.

While they cannot refuse anyone from leaving, they are still advising against it.

North Central Health Care says their staff is taking extra measures to prevent the spread of any illness in their buildings.

However, if you choose to bring your loved one home, they may face a 14 day quarantine after they return.