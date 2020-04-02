Getting answers: What to do about child custody during the safer at home order

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's been a question about child custody for split homes during the pandemic.

Some of our viewers are curious if state officials have guidelines for going back and forth between homes.

They did offer some guidance, but there's not a one-size-fits all approach.

"If there are any opportunities to limit the number of different children who are spending time together and the number of different adults that children are spending time [with], that can reduce the overall likelihood of transmission ," said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the chief medical officer for the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.