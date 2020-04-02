Edgar woman receives a special 87th birthday celebration

Thursday was a very special day for Eileen Kaiser.

It was her 87th birthday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unable to have a traditional party.

However, that didn't stop her daughter Jill Hiller from giving her a birthday she'll never forget.

"We normally celebrate with my mom for her birthday every year and knowing that my mother wouldn't have us to be with her on her 87th birthday made us start to think," said Hiller.

"One night when I couldn't sleep thinking about her birthday," continued Hiller. "I decided it would be really nice if we could just gather and be in our vehicles and swing past her house and all of us could just wave and at least sing happy birthday to her."

And that's exactly what they did.

About 100 members of Eileen's family met up Thursday evening, to climb into over a dozen different vehicles, decorated with signs and streamers, to drive by her house.

Each car honked and shouted a happy birthday as they went by dropping off gifts and cards on a table as they went.

The birthday procession even featured a flyover by a plane and a fire engine.

But the most heartfelt moment of the night came when all of Eileen's family exited their vehicles to sing her Happy Birthday, while the birthday girl stood on her porch watching with a smile on her face and tears in her eyes.