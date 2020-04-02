DNC postponed to August

Milwaukee (WAOW) -- The Democratic National Convention scheduled in Milwaukee in July has been postponed until August.

The DNC was originally scheduled to start July 13, it has now been pushed back until the week of August 17.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention. During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee.