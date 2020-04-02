April 2020 Jefferson Award: Margie Elliott

WESTON (WAOW) - A Weston woman is our April Jefferson Award honoree.

Margie Elliott started a Facebook group to help parents in need.

"Seven years ago-- I was 45, pregnant and didn't know what to do," Margie Elliott says.

Parents and friends helped Margie and her daughter through tough times.

Grateful for their support, Margie now pays it forward.

She started a Facebook group: Parents Helping Parents: Where Hands Meet Hearts .

"People need something they post it and group members meet the needs," Linda Schlitz Larson says. "It's amazing."

Margie is now in college.

One day she hopes to open a non-profit daycare for families in need.

"I know how it feels--I have had a hard life but a blessed life," Elliott says.