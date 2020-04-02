A local university is keeping prospective students engaged during coronavirus pandemic

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Now is typically a time for high school seniors to narrow down their college search but with the coronavirus pandemic, campus tours are no longer happening.

While it may not be the tour you were looking forward to the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point (UWSP) is finding ways to keep students excited about their future and you can do it, by sitting at home.

Choosing the right college during a pandemic is not ideal.

"We are engaging our students now more than ever," said Rachel Siebers, Assistant Director of Recruitment, UWSP

As industries across the nation adjust to a new norm, so are students.

"This time isn't familiar for anyone right now it's very unfamiliar for all of us so we're trying to be as personable as possible with the students at this time," said Tj Walkington, Alumni/Admissions counselor, UWSP

UWSP is putting its students first. Siebers said, "we have a wide variety of online platforms from a virtual tour to a virtual viewbook which has interactive video platforms to virtual one on ones with our admissions counselors."

As decision day isn't too far away, these online opportunities are giving prospective students a chance to tour their future home from the comfort of their own home.

Keegan West, a Junior at UWSP said, "kids in this generation love being online." The university has also implemented ways allowing current students to talk about their experience.

"We've been writing postcards just kind of going back to that old school strategy of being like hey we're students here this is my major, this is where I'm from, this is what I'm interested in," said West.

All in hopes of bringing people together in a time of distance.

West said, "we just have so much to be able to approach them with right now and it's really exciting to be a part of this experience"

UWSP has also implemented a live virtual visit as a chance for prospective students to ask questions about the university.

For more information click here.