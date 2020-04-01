Woman makes hand sanitizer for Tomahawk poll workers

TOMAHAWK, Wis, (WAOW) -- A Tomahawk business owner is making sure all of her poll workers have hand sanitizer on election day.

Tricia Hoffman owns Scentability, and noticed multiple poll workers coming into the store to buy hand sanitizer.

With a limited supply, she decided to make a donation.

"I was able to make enough hand sanitizer so that each polling place in the Tomahawk zip code right now can have enough to keep them safe," said Hoffman.

She said she didn't have enough Isopropyl alcohol to make it all. So, she made a Facebook post and a neighbor quickly dropped off a bottle.