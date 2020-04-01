Will the statewide need for poll workers impact in-person voting?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The April 7 Wisconsin election is just a few days away, but statewide there is still a large need for poll workers.

Growing COVID-19 concerns are playing a major role in contributing to the shortage of workers.

"We have approximately 108 municipalities out of 850 that have critical shortages," said Reid Magney, Wisconsin Elections Commission Public Information Officer. "Meaning they don’t have poll workers to open up their polling places.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission released data highlighting recent findings showing the statewide need for poll workers. Magney says the numbers are constantly changing each day.

There are four categories within the data; critical, concerning, serious, and stable. Several county's in central Wisconsin are in critical with very little to no poll workers in their municipalities.

"On election day, who isn’t going to be able to come in? That’s the fear that I think a lot of clerks are having," said Oneida County Clerk Tracy Hartman. "They may be sitting okay today, but everyday we have more poll workers dropout, so we think we fill up spots and then the next day someone says they can’t come in."

According to the data, places like Oneida County currently have 13 critical need municipalities, while Clark County currently has 12.

"We understand that there are older poll workers or those with health issues who can not work," said Magney. "They should not feel pressured to work.”

The goal now is to try to fill all of those vacant positions as soon as possible.

"As of our last count we had four towns that were struggling," said Hartman. "I had two towns that had zero workers.”

State officials and local municipal clerks are now having to come up with ways to try and recruit workers.

"We have been encouraged to reach out to high school students, college students, possibly family members, teachers," said Clark County Clerk Christina Jensen. "Just anybody that is willing to serve on election day."

Without an adequate amount of poll workers, some municipalities may be forced to condense the number of polling locations offered.

Governor Evers announced on Wednesday that the National Guard will be deployed to help staff polling sites. The Wisconsin Elections Commission also says they will help municipalities get poll workers.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is actively working to solve everything. If you're interested in becoming a poll worker, you're encouraged to contact your local municipal clerk. You can also click here to get information regarding online training courses.