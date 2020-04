Wisconsin (WAOW) -- COVID-19 cases are now at 1,550 in Wisconsin.

The Department of Health Services is now reporting 24 deaths.

Clark Co. now has 5 cases and Marathon Co. has 7.

58 percent of the deaths are men. 25 percent of the deaths are people between 50-59, another 25 percent are people between 70-79.

No one under 40 has died in Wisconsin.