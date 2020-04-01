What do do if you’re quarantined without paid sick leave

WESTON (WAOW) - It's sort of a tricky situation, you aren't let go from your job but you aren't allowed to come back either if you are sick.

Which means missing out on paid work.

For those of you who have been let go from work you should have already started the application for unemployment.

However, for businesses that are still open and forcing employees to sit at home weeks at a time if they are sick, they aren't left with too many options when it comes to getting paid.

"If the employer had work for them they are still eligible for unemployment benefits and they should apply for benefits," said Emily Savard from The Department of Workforce Development.

However, there is a catch. DWD says if you are someone who has been home for three weeks there is a good chance you will only get two weeks worth of unemployment money.

Even though DWD is flooded with applications they advise you to appply for benefits as soon as possible.