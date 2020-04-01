Wausau teachers hold parade for students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Hawthorn Hills Elementary School teachers gathered at the school Wednesday morning.

By 10:30 a.m. the parking lot was full with vehicles that donned signs and balloons. Minutes later the group drove off into nearby neighborhoods.

Teachers called it a Hawks Drive because the school mascot is a hawk.

Staff members said they miss their students and wanted to show their love and appreciation for them.

"Any way possible we can reach out to them," said Principal Lyzette Maroszek. "To help them, to support them both academically, socially, emotionally, and just be connected like the Hawthorn family that we are."

First grade teacher Charity Gasall said the idea came about on a school video conference.

"Somebody put that out there and we all jumped on it and we're excited to go see them," said Gasall. "It's really hard on us. We can't imagine how they're feeling."

Hawthorn Hills staff hope to inspire other schools to put on similar events.