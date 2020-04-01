United Way launches ‘Plant a Seed’ volunteer project

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The United Way of Marathon County is offering seeds as they encourage people to grow plants for the community, per a press release.

The 'Plant a Seed' volunteer project allows people to plant seeds in April, care for the plants in May and deliver the plants to an area pantry or community garden in June. The Neighbors Place and Community Garden are accepting plant donations for their gardens this summer

Containers such as used egg cartons, Dixie cups, plastic food containers or water bottles can be used to start seeds. Available seeds such as lettuce, basil and other vegetables will be available as supplies last, the release says.

The United Way has seeds available via mail for those that need them, per the release.

To volunteer for the project, CLICK HERE.