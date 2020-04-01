Three new positive cases of COVID-19 in Marathon Co.

MARATHON COUNTY (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Public Health Department confirmed Wednesday that three additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmation increases the total case count in Marathon County to seven.

“This is an indication that we have community spread and need every person to practice social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19.” said Judy Burrows, public information officer for the Marathon County Health Department. “We have community spread in our area and we recommend all residents follow the Governor’s Emergency Order: Stay safe at home and limit travel to essential travel only.”