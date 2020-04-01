There’s a bear hunt happening in Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW) -- While many find comfort going for a walk or getting a breath of fresh air. In Tomahawk, their turning to a bear hunt.

It's not what you might think...

"We don't go out, we haven't left our house in quite some time," said Ashley Callahan. Her family has been looking for something to do in this time when we are essentially told to do nothing.

So, when she came across a Facebook group titled "Tomahawk Bear & Heart Hunt," she decided to join in.

She put a bear on her mailbox and waited for "hunters" to come.

"They'll stop, and the little kids will count how many bears I have in the windows," said Tricia Hoffman, owner of Scentability in Tomahawk.

The idea is based on a children's book "We're Going on a Bear Hunt." In the story, a family decides to go on a bear hunt but has a few obstacles in its way.

"You can't go under it, you can't go over it, you gotta go through it… Which is kind of what we are all dealing with now," said group admin Kayci Stevenson.

In the first day, 40 houses joined the list.

Stevenson said she sent out messages saying, 'can you believe it? I thought there would be five!"

By Wednesday, the group grew to 87 members.