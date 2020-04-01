Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Portage Co.

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -- Portage County Health and Human Services confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county Wednesday.

The person is currently in isolation, according to a press release, as officials "are working to determine how the person may have become infected and is contacting individuals with whom the patient had close contact with."

“It is extremely important that Portage County community members continue to be safer at home to stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting outings to essential needs only,” said Gary Garske, health officer for Portage County Health and Human Services-Division of Public Health. “Following the Safer At Home order can help save lives of the most vulnerable in our community,” Garske added.

