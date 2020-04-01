River Flood Warning until WED 12:32 PM CDT

River Flood Warning until WED 12:32 PM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Adams County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Wisconsin River at Castle Rock Dam.
* At 4:10 AM Wednesday the flow was 32311 cfs.
* Flood stage is 30000 cfs.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue rising to a flow near 32500 cfs
by Monday. The river flow will fall below flood stage Tuesday
evening.
* Impact…At 30000.0 cfs…Localized flooding occurs near Highway Z
and HH downstream of the dam.
