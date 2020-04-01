River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Portage County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1053.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 1053.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday was 1053.8 feet.
* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
* Impact…At 1053.0 feet, Widespread flooding in wooded land
adjacent to the river. Floodwaters approach homes in low-lying
areas on Park Drive west of Plover.
