River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Marathon County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1167.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:10 AM CDT Wednesday was 1167.7 feet.

* Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

* Impact…At 1167.0 feet, Waters approaches buildings in DC Everest

Park and Oak Island Park.

&&